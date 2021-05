Don’t hesitate to ask for help from Nigeria, Buhari tells Chadian President 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told the President, Transitional Military Council of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby Itno not to hesitate to ask for help from Nigeria in areas it deemed necessary.

The President also pledged that Nigeria will assist the Republic of Chad to stabilize, and return to constitutional order.

President Buhari stated this on Friday when he hosted General Deby Itno at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that Marshal Idris Deby Itno, President of the country had died in battle last month, while leading troops to confront insurgents, who had come in through Libya.

The country set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said, “We are bound together by culture and geography, and we will help in all ways we can.”

He further told his visitor that, “Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, and we will continue the collaboration.”

The President said the late Marshal Itno “was a personal friend, and a friend of Nigeria, and Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria,” so the country should not hesitate to ask for help in areas it deemed necessary.

He said Nigeria would help strengthen the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), adding; “We will also help you to ensure a smooth transition in 18 months, as you have promised your people.”

Speaking earlier, Lt. Gen. Itno thanked Nigeria for the solidarity shown after the passage of the former President, noting that the main objective of the Transitional Military Council “is the security and cohesion of our country.”

He recommitted to democratic, free, fair polls in 18 months, telling President Buhari: “You were very close to Marshal Itno. I’m here to reaffirm that relationship, and for you to support our transition.

“We rely on our brother country Nigeria, as we have shared history, culture and geography. We are ready to be guided by you in our journey to constitutional rule.”

