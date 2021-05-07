Don’t condemn Fr Mbaka — Nnamdi Kanu warns IPOB members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has issued a warning to his supporters not to condemn the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka following his suspension by Bishop Calistus Onaga.

Recall that after calling for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment due to his incompetence in leading the country, Mbaka became a social media talking point.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu threatened to report him to the Pope for asking the president for contracts, to which he later responded that he had received a message from God to curse Buhari’s government.

The head of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), who went missing for a short time and sparked outrage in Enugu, reappeared later.

While Mbaka has been the subject of controversy, the IPOB leader warned people in the South-East not to join in condemning the clergyman in an audio broadcast.

His words;

“Let me tell our people something they don’t understand. In a normal country so to speak, the condemnation of Father Mbaka you may welcome it somehow.

“I know sometimes regardless of our shortcomings, we are brutal in the way we think. Biafrans are very brutal, very pure. We see what is bad and say is bad.

“It doesn’t matter who is doing it. That’s why a lot of people came down heavily on Father Mbaka but I’m telling you this, yes in Biafra, we can do anything we like to him. But, in Nigeria, as far as Nigeria is concerned, never ever condemn your own.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

