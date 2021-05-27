Domesticate Polytechnic Act 2019 in Federal, States Polys, ASUP Zone A urges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics( ASUP) in Zone A has called on Federal and State governments in the North West to domesticate the Polytechnic Act 2019 in their federal and states polytechnics respectively.

The lecturers said the government should abide by provisions of the Act and reconstitute without further delay Governing Councils of member institutions.

The lecturers also called on states that were yet to implement the new minimum wage to do so without further delay.

This was contained in a communique signed by Basiru Yusuf, the Zonal Publicity Secretary, issued at the end of the second-quarter Zonal Executive Council (ZEC) meeting held at the Nigerian Institute of leather and science technology Zaria(NILEST).

During the meeting, ZEC reviewed some of the major happenings in the zone, the following issues were raised, discussed and resolutions reached on them:

ZEC, observed with disappointment the appalling state of security across the North-West zone and North Central of the nation and the proliferation of daily threats to the lives of citizens is alarming.

ZEC observed an effort by states governors to compel the federal government to increase the pump price of petroleum products which will impacts negatively on the lives of Nigerians amidst serious economic challenges bedevilling all aspects of their lives.

ZEC condemned the mass sack of workers in Kaduna state and threats to Union leaders by the governor of the state during the peaceful protest of Kaduna state workers.

ZEC holds the government accountable for the Union’s long strike occasioned by poor response to the Union’s demands particularly non-release of the 15 billion revitalisation fund and minimum wage arrears with immediate effect as in was contained in the memorandum of settlement (MOS).

The lecturers also looked at impediments associated with the implementation of the IPISS in Federal Polytechnics which has led to irregular and shortfalls in payment of salaries and remittances of third-party deductions.

“The flagrant violation of provisions of 2019 amended Federal Polytechnic Act by government and management of institutions remains an obstacle in the smooth running of polytechnics in the Zone particularly in Federal Polytechnic Bida.”

“The lackadaisical attitudes of some state governments in payment of salaries and minimum wage to members of our Union.”

“Non-implementation of CONTISS 15 lower cadre Migration in some state institutions of Sokoto and Kano state. Government inability to address the crisis in Federal Polytechnic Bida was observed.”

“The attempt by the National Assembly to remove the Minimum Wage from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List will pose a serious threat to technical education in Nigeria.”

“Non-implementation of CONPCASS in Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states’ owned institutions. ZEC noted with dismay, the non-remittance of Union’s dues at Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru since December 2020 by the state government.”

The lecturers, therefore, called on the government to deploy all necessary measures to address the insecurity situation in the zone and the nation in general.

“ZEC called on Federal Government to discard pressure by the Governors to increase the pump prices of petroleum products.ZEC called on the Kaduna state governor to abide by the provision of the Labour Law in handling matters relating to civil servants in the state and urged that his utterances be guided with all sense of decorum.”

“ZEC urged the federal government to address Union’s demands and release the 15 billion revitalisation fund and minimum wage arrears with immediate effect.ZEC called on the federal government to call IPPISS to order as ASUP may not continue to endure the hardship created to her members as a result of the inadequacies of IPPISS directorate.”

“ZEC called on federal Government, State governments in the North West to domesticate the Polytechnic Act 2019 in their federal and states polytechnics respectively and abide by its provisions and reconstitute without further delay Governing Councils of member institutions respectively.”

” ZEC called on states that are yet to implement the new minimum wage to do so without further delay.ZEC called on Kano and Sokoto states governments to address the non-implementation of CONTISS 15 Migration.ZEC called on the government to put measures in motion that will address the lingering crisis between our Union and the Management of Federal Polytechnic Bida.”

The lecturers called on the National Assembly to shun any idea that will move the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List for the overall interests of Nigerians. ZEC called on Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states governments to implement CONPCASS in all their member institutions.

“ZEC called of Niger state government to release withheld Union dues to its rightful owners so that Union’s activities will continue without constraint.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

