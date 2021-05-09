Dollypizzle releases new single ahead of EP titled ‘Eledalomo’

Kindly Share This Story:

TALENTED singer, Okunuga Olamide Benjamin aka Dollypizzle has returned with a brand new single, ‘Eledalomo’, ahead of his upcoming debut Extended Project(EP).

The song is produced by SBThaproducer. Speaking on the song, Dollypizzle noted that the song was inspired by his mood saying, “I was in a kind of environment that I just get inspired with things around and a lot of things were going on, I just heard the beat and I just felt that this is the right thing I am supposed to voice on the beat, its a very wonderful song, I am very proud to release, I can’t wait for you all to listen to it.”

Dollypizzle’s popularity continues to grow after the release of his hit singles, Omo Ase (featuring Mohbad), Like (featuring Diamond Jimma) Mama Pray, Shake Body, and many more

The Lagos-based all-genre act started music professionally in 2020. He describes his style of music, the genre as Afrobeat infused with pop.

“I can’t say I’m Afro beat straight up, and I can’t just say it’s Hip-hop, I’m versatile as long as I just feel the vibe, I’m good to go. My style of music is straight hip-hop, so it is different from what everyone is doing. My style is different, I’m different so I’m not competing with anybody, I’m coming with my trend so I believe I have my own special space in the industry. My music is spiritual, it’s not the regular music, it comes from the soul, it’s real-life music”, said Vclef.

ALSO READ: YB set to go global

Dollypizzle, who plans to drop his EP soon, which he features the likes of Advert Gang act, Otega Jogbo, T’ilash Maroni, Fola, and other versatile artistes

The song “Eledalomo which happens to be Dollypizzle’s recent hit has all it takes to drive your blues away as it’s already the talk of the internet and causing massive trends already, it’s is officially out on all digital platforms and is already doing great numbers. Stream, comment, and also don’t hesitate to share with music lovers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: