Dickson opens constituency office in Sagbama, assures constituents of direct access to him

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson has opened a constituency office in Sagbama Local Government area of the state to allow his constituents direct access to him.

According to the senator, the new office became necessary to curb the trend where constituents become alienated to their representatives due to distance of going to Abuja where some representatives normally camp, making access to them very difficult for their constituents.

In a grand reception where he was received by a mammoth crowd from both Ekeremor, Sagbama Local governments and well wishers from across the state and beyond, Former Governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson landed at the Bayelsa International Airport, his legacy in grand style.

From a colorful reception at the airport to Sagbama town, where he was received by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Ewhrudjakpor Lawrence who represented the Governor, Senator Douye Diri at the building that would now serve as the constituency office of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson’s bridge to the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

Before giving the Deputy Governor, the honor to commission the office, Senator Dickson pronounced that the office would serve as a direct window to him and would ensure that all benefits that were due to his senatorial district and the Ijaw nation at large including government based recruitments, his own scholarship and JAMB scheme would pass through that office without the need of his constituents going to Abuja. He also stated that representatives from both Ekeremor and Sagbama have been employed by his office in Abuja to work in the Sagbama office. This office would serve as a link between him and his constituents.

The entourage moved to the Senator’s country home in Toru-Orua where a reception was hosted by Senator Dickson to appreciate his constituents, elders, party leaders and members for their support of his elections and their organisation of the senatorial district.

Senator Dickson announced that more programs would be set up by the Senatorial District to further engage the youths and women of the district.

