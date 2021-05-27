‘Despite Covid-19 pandemic, we thrive financial via technology, amongst other achievements’

Kindly Share This Story:

…Records 1% increase in our net surplus, delivering N121.7million as against N120.1 million in 2019 ; launch of various human valued-programmes

By Elizabeth Osayande

The 19th President and Chairman of Governing Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, Wale Adediran, MCIPM, has stated that Covid-19 pandemic rather than put a cloak in the wheel of progress, the Institute recorded 1% increase in net surplus, delivering N121.7million as against N120.1 million in 2019 ; the institute launched of various human capacity avenues amongst several achievements by levering on technology.

Adediran disclosed this at 52th annual general meeting, AGM hosted virtually where he gave stewardship of his two years administration which was rounding up.

According to CIPM president: ” This year is unique for me as it marks the completion of my tenure following my first election at the 2019 AGM and, second one at last year’s AGM. Let me highlinght some of the major achievements in regard to the agenda: details on the key strategic initiatives we delivered in 2020 included: financials; promoting brand equity; operational excellence; driving regulatory effectiveness and people & culture.

“On financials, I am therefore very pleased to report to the AGM that despite all the disruption occasioned by the pandemic, the Institute recorded a 1% increase in our net surplus, delivering N121.7million as against N120.1 million in 2019 which was pandemic-free. We therefore were able to keep our overall financial performance flat, which is quite commendable.

“Again, our administrative costs decreased significantly by 39% or N101million, from N260.5 million in 2019 to N159.6million in 2020. This is one of the benefits of the virtual operating model introduced, including the remote working/WFH practices and that strictly focused on getting value for every Naira spent.

” In addition, our Institute continues to maintain a Total Asset Base worth over One Billion Naira; with N1.6billion in Total Assets in 2020, showing a 6% growth from N1.5billion in 2019. This growth is as a result of the increase in cash assets and the net surplus for the year.

“Other achievements embedded in the three other key strategic initiatives included but not limited to the launch of: CIPM HR Educators Network ,HREN that bridge the gap between theoretical principles and the realities of HR in practice, thus forging a closer connection between ‘the town and the gown; the launch of Job Loss and Group Life insurance for Members, done in partnership with Leadway Assurance and AXA Mansard. The key objective is to provide succor to those who might lose their jobs as a result of taking a stand on the Institute’s Code of Conduct and, doing the right thing as upstanding HR Professionals with integrity.

“We also had great partnerships and collaborations with key stakeholders both nationally and international. And in addition, with the launch of ‘Ready to Market’ Scheme gaining traction having thought Leaders from outside Nigeria as Coaches and Mentors. We are happy that Eighteen (18) out of the fifty (50) RTM candidates of this 2020 batch of the programme have been gainfully employed in different organisations.

“These and more success stories were made possible through teamwork and collaboration.

“To summarize, 2020 has been a year of significant disruption and impressive progress for the Institute. The pace is encouraging, despite the economic challenges caused by the Pandemic. I must say that attaining these milestones has built upon the hard work, wisdom and vision of our founders, the immeasurable sacrifices of our leaders, the drive and support of our members and volunteers, who serve meritoriously with passion, and of course our dear HQ Staff ably led by our Registrar/CEO, Ms Busola Alofe, MCIPM. Through this period, the Institute has evolved and will keep transforming itself in order to take advantage of trends and developments across the ever-changing global sphere. ” Outgoing CIPM President reiterated.

