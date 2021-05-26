DESOPADEC Boss to Pa Clark; You are a bastion for justice

Kindly Share This Story:

The managing director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has described elder statesman, Pa Edwin K. Clark as a bastion of justice, fairness and integrity.

The DESOPADEC boss in a message to Pa Clark on his 94th birthday anniversary, said that as Nigeria seeks a new direction to true nationhood, the wisdom of the nonagenarian is invaluable.

“It is with a heart full of pride and thankfulness to God Almighty that I celebrate you on your 94th birthday. I give Him all the glory for giving you a very robust good health and the wisdom that have guided you all these very fruitful years”, the DESOPADEC boss stated in his message.

He noted further that as the nation is facing huge challenges with the institution of true federal system as the enduring solution, his wisdom and direction borne out of his sterling contribution to the birth of the Independence Constitution are critical to getting Nigeria out of the precipice.

The message reads: “Gogorogo, you are very deep, so when you call to the deep, the deep quivers. The very reason those of us who are your political children are never tired of drinking from your very deep well of knowledge and political sagacity.

“Your towering presence in the affairs of the nation, especially those concerning our dear Niger Delta, has been a source of strength to all those you have faithfully mentored.

“You are an Elder statesman and nationalist who have variously deprived himself personal comfort for the sake of humanity, which has endeared you to the hearts of all who have been fortunate to cross your path.

Askia congratulated him on his 94th birthday, saying “I join all your well wishers to pray to the Almighty God to continue to shower you with his blessings, give you continuous good health and to guard and guide you always.”

