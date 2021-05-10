Deplorable road: Monarch hails Sanwo-Olu for Abaranje road construction approval

Kindly Share This Story:

Rolls out drums for 20th anniversary

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Onikotun of Ikotun, Oba Azeez Gbadabiu Asiwaju has commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for awarding the construction of deplorable Abaranje Road in Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, LCDA of the state.

Asiwaju gave the commendation while briefing the media o the activities lined up for commemoration of his 20 years anniversary on tge throne.

However, like Oliver Twist, the monarch, appealed to the governor to order back to work contractor of the abandoned Ijedodo- Abule Ado link road construction project in the interest of the monitoring public.

Similarly, the oba appealed to the Governor to also come to the rescue of residents of Gafaru road and adjourning streets in Ikotun,by giving consideration and approval for construction of the road, which has been in a very deplorable condition for over 25 years.

The monarch added that Gafaru road is a major link road that will reduce the perennial traffic bottle neck often experienced at Ikotun roundabout junction and old garage,as motorists going to Egbe,Isolo,Mushin, Mainland and the Island will pass through the road to get to their destinations.He submitted that,Gafaru road construction will permanently solve the problem of traffic logjam at Ikotun roundabout junction.

He commended Sanwo-Olu for approving the construction of Abaranje Road which had been long overdue for reconstruction.

“Onbehalf of myself and the entire people in the Kingdom of Igando-Ikotun, LCDA of Lagos State to express our profound gratitude to our God-sent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for approving the construction of the deplorable Abaranje Road which had been ignored and neglected by successive administration despite several complaints and appeals sent to govrnment.

“This has come on the heel of my 20 years anniversary with series of events, which will witness prayer session over insecurity in the country and peace in Lagos and Ikotunland.

According to the monarch, when completed, the Ijedodo- Abule Ado link road construction project will relieve chaotic traffic on the ever busy Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, as motorists going to Badagry axis and FESTAC area, can join the Lagos-Badagry Expressway from the link road.

“We do immensely appreciate Your Excellency, Sanwo-Olu for this project and as a people we will continue to be eternally grateful to you and support you in whatever way possible,” Asiwaju stated.

Speaking on the activities lined up for the anniversary, Asiwaju said it will kick off on May 15 , with traditional rites at Ikotun Shrines for prayers among other rites.

The highlights of the anniversary are Indigene Day “Omo ilu” on May 18, while Indigene Chieftaincy conferment “Oye omo ilu,” comes up on May 19, with Iwuye ceremony of Rabiu Abiodun Hassan, Chief Public Affairs Officer with the Lagos State Government, as Chief Balogun of Ikotun Land, Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State at Oba’s

Palace, Ikotun.

The anniversary celebration is slated for May 23 where the popular ace Fuji musician, king Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, KWAM1, will entertain guests at Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Secretariat, Ikotun.

While the grandfinale comes up on May 30, with Thanksgiving Service.

