Delta: Newspaper vendor in police net for unknown offence

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a Newspaper Vendor in Asaba, Mr Patrick Onwuaha for a yet unknown offence.

The Vanguard gathered that the vendor who has been in the newspapers business for over 15 years, was arrested six days ago on the streets, while he was hawking newspapers.

Wife of the Vendor, Mrs Ngozi Onwuaha who spoke to newsmen, lamented that she has not seen her husband for the past six days, saying; “my husband was missing since Thursday 13 May.

“I got home around 6 pm last week Thursday and found out that my husband was not yet home. I was worried because he normally goes home around 2 pm as a result of his health.

“I waited till around 9 pm, I didn’t see him. I started making calls, even calling some of the newspaper vendors if they saw him. Most of them said they saw him in the morning when he was selling newspapers.

“Then, on Friday morning, we went to make entry at the Police ‘A’ Division and as soon as the Police saw his photo, they shouted and said he is a popular vendor in Asaba, everybody including the Police knew him.

“They asked me to go and check other Police station and hospitals in Asaba. We visited virtually all the Police Station in Asaba, even the ‘B’ Division where the police said he is the one that supplies them newspapers.

“We went to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba also. It was when we got to the General Hospital, Okwe, that a call came to my phone and cut, so I called the number back, it was husband voice I heard, he said come to Police headquarters.

“We quickly ran to Police headquarters and we were not allowed to enter. I called the number back, he said we should wait outside that they went for the operation. We waited till 1 pm, we did not see him.

“When I called the man again, he asked me how many are we there, I told him I came with only one person, he cut the call, later told us to go and come back on Saturday.

“On Saturday we went back and we were allowed to enter inside. They said that they search every cell in the command, they didn’t see my husband. They told me to go and search all the police stations in Asaba.

“On Monday being 17 May, the number called me again, I picked and he cut it, then I called back, he said madam have seen your husband? I said no, he said I should come to the headquarters now and I should come with food. So I went to police headquarters.

“When I go there I call the man, he came and took me inside and they were asking me whether I know one madam Flozy and I said yes, that she is our madam who usually give us newspapers to sell.

“He said which of the newspapers does she give to us to sell, I told them that she usually gives us PUNCH, Sun, The Nation, Vanguard, Telegraph, other national dailies. They said I should carry them to madam Flozy house. And I told them that madam Flozy is a popular newspaper vendor in Asaba that if they go to the newspaper distribution centre they will see her there, she is not hiding”.

Speaking further, Mrs Onwuaha called on the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ali and other well-meaning individuals to intervene in the matter and found out what the crime of her husband was to warrant such punishment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe said “I don’t know anything on issue but what I know is that the vendor is in the custody of anti-kidnapping.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

