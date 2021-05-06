Delta Monarch to Osinbajo: Nigerians happy with you, you’re great bridge-builder

Kindly Share This Story:

*Okowa adds: VP is a true patriot, detribalised Nigerian, agent of peace

*We respect the Federal Government under President Buhari & we will work for the progress, unity of this country, monarch declares

Impressed by his relentless pursuit of good governance and efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence across the country, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the Obi of Owa-Alero, His Royal Majesty Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II on Thursday heaped praises on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who had a one day visit to the State.

While the governor spoke at the commissioning of the Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal Inspector Training School in Owa-Alero, the traditional ruler barred his mind during the VP’s courtesy visit to his palace earlier.

According to Governor Okowa, the Vice President’s keen interest in the progress and development of Delta State transcends partisan politics and is worth emulating.

His words; “Delta State is his adopted home. Since the inception of our administration in 2015, the Vice President has taken more than a keen interest in our progress and development as a State. He has made it his priority time and time again, to be part of what is going on here in our dear State.”

“Your Excellency, we greatly value your support, friendship and partnership. You have shown yourself to be a true patriot, a completely detribalized Nigerian with abiding faith in the unity and progress of a country where justice, equity and fairness reigns.

“This project that is about to be commissioned is a good example of what can happen where there is understanding, cooperation and synergy between the National and sub-national governments irrespective of political affiliations,” Governor Okowa noted.

On his part, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, thanked the Vice President for his support to the governor and the people of the State at large, noting that “the relationship which exists between two of you and indeed the Federal Government transcends party lines. This is politics of civilization; that is politics progression; that is politics of conviviality.”

The revered monarch who described the VP as a great man noted that “we the members of this community, and indeed the Delta people at large, want to thank you for the respect, honour and dignity accorded our governor and the State.”

Commending the VP’s disposition to governance while extolling his good leadership qualities, Dr. Efeizomor II said “my Vice President, you are indeed great. You are a scholar, professor emeritus, agent of peace. At any given time, you have had the opportunity to exercise power, you have brought peace. People talk about it and it is crystal clear that you are doing very well.”

He explained that “Nigeria is very happy with you. We are bearing testimony to the fact that the way you are contributing to the growth of this country, to the stability of this country, is appreciated. We have a doctrine known as ‘obey the wind’. You obey the wind, and in addition to that, you control the wind. Congratulations, our Vice President.”

Declaring his community’s support, the traditional ruler said “We in Delta State appreciate you. We respect the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari; we adore the Federal Government; we support the Federal Government. We will work for the progress of this country and we will work for the upliftment and unity of this country.”

Referring to the history of past Nigerian leaders that visited the area in the past, Dr. Efeizomor II said “Your Excellency, the essence of this little journey in the corridor of history is to let you know that you are joining the others who have come here to receive the blessings of Owa people; to receive the blessings of those of us across this divide of history and geography.”

“We thank you for coming. We pray that you will have the opportunity to come again. We also pray that in the course of your service to humanity you will grow from good to better and better to best in Jesus name,” the traditional ruler added.

