Delta Govt approves nominees for OML 150 communities forum

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas has approved the newly reconstituted executive committee members of the OML 150 communities consultative forum.

This was communicated in a letter signed by the Director of Local content promotion in the ministry Mr. Avwenaghagha. A. made available to journalists.

Meanwhile the newly reconstituted executive of OML 150 Consultative Forum led by Comr. Monday Agbeyi has also received a letter of approval from the Directorate of Palace Administration

in Warri Kingdom.

Recall that the immediate past Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Charles Omadeli whose tenure had elapsed in December 2020 had allegedly been seeking an extension of tenure.

Kindly Share This Story: