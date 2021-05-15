Delta Gov 2023: Delta Renaissance rally support for Ovie Agas

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

As the contest for the ticket of Delta State governorship race gather momentum, a group under the aegis of Delta Renaissance has called on the people of Delta State to throw their weight behind Chief Festus Ovie Agas.

The group whose memberships spread across Delta State, Nigeria and Diaspora has appealed to Delta people to put aside their tribal and party differences to support the ambition of Ovie Agas, who is currently the Chief Strategist to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the continuation of his outstanding contributions to the socio-economic and political growth of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

The Coordinator of Delta Renaissance, Chief Raphael Odu while addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday noted that Ovie Agas, an astute journalist, lawyer and politician who had a distinguished career in the private and public sectors spanning over 35 years will deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Delta State by bring his wealth of experience to play if he mounts the seat of governor of Delta State.

Commending Agas for the peaceful executive-legislature relations, which existed while he served as Deputy Speaker in the State House of Assembly and Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), he disclosed that Agas who is presently the Chief Strategist to the Governor of Delta State will sustain his contributions to humanity by developing further ideas that would lead to efficiency and effectiveness of governance and sustainable development of the state should he be elected as Governor of Delta State.

“With his core competences in strong leadership and execution skills, Ovie Agas will bring his wealth of experience both in private sector and government to bear on the administration of Delta.

“He has had remarkable years working very hard for the people of Delta and Nigeria, and in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Delta, he was appointed Secretary to the State Government in 2015, a position he held with dignity and performed to the admiration of Deltans.

“Festus Agas has continued to blaze the trail by providing and offering leadership at various levels of governance in the state,” he stated.

He recalled that over the years, Ovie Agas had by dint of hard work and discipline, established himself with an unblemished leadership style laced with team-player spirit and this has endeared him to many Deltans and Nigerians.

Appealing to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftains in Delta State to nominate Ovie Agas as their flag bearer in the coming 2023 Governorship election, Odu said Agas loyalty to PDP and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is unblemished and it will be fair for the party to give him the opportunity to be their flag bearer.

“With our observation, Agas’s loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is unblemished and it is only fair for party to give him the opportunity of becoming the governor of the state where he is expected to further exhibit his experience and expertise in governance to the people of Delta State,” he stated.

Kindly Share This Story: