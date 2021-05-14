Delta community threatens court action over tag as ‘strangers’

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the alleged classification of the people of Oghior as strangers by a monarch in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, the Oghior Development Movement, ODM, has perfected plans to go to court, demanding an apology from the monarch.

A statement by Evang. Robinson Onojighofia, National Vice President, and Markson Koyaya, National Secretary of ODM, confirmed the intentions of several families in Oghior to file their respective cases in court against the monarch as soon as the courts open for business.

According to the group, the actions and utterances credited to the monarch amounted to racism of the highest order, maintaining that except the monarch apologises to the people of Oghior for the assault on them, the community will have no option other than to apply for a separate kingdom shortly.

The group added that many families in Oghior, including families from the Fifia quarters, Edjame quarters, Ugen quarters and others have hired lawyers to file separate cases in court to determine their true status and who indigenes and strangers are in Udu.

ODM said: “We of the Oghior Development Movement are not taking the declaration lightly. To drive home our protest, we hereby call on all Oghior sons and daughters who took chieftaincy titles from the monarch, to renounce those titles and dump them at his feet.

“We shall prove to the monarch that Oghior are true sons of Udu and have never laid claim to any other ancestry than Mother Udu.

“The people of Aladja community had better call their son to order, otherwise when the war starts, nobody should say we are insulting their big man.

“We are in possession of hardcore facts capable of changing the narratives. We have been calm in the interest of one Udu, but the music the monarch is dancing to can only provoke reactions capable of breaching the peace and making a mockery of our shared heritage.

“We are worried that sensible Udu leaders are silent in the midst of the provocative utterances from the monarch. We shall meet in court to determine the true Udu history.

“Nobody can shave our heads in our absence for we, too, have the capacity to tell our own story and write what we know about ourselves and the rest of Udu.

“Facts shall meet facts in court and the weightier one will carry the day. The only thing that will stop our impending actions is a public apology from the monarch. We are no strangers and whoever thinks otherwise will have the community to contend with.

“For the monarch to refer to Oghior and some communities in Udu LGA as strangers, Udu is no longer one, (No Udu Ovo).

“We make bold to say that a stranger cannot prostrate to another stranger. If by virtue of migration he now classifies Oghior as strangers, then he and Aladja community who are products of migration are also strangers, because even Mama Udu migrated from Benin as all historical accounts have confirmed.”



