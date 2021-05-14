Delta community petition IGP, calls for arrest of unscrupulous indigenes inciting unrest

Kindly Share This Story:

The leaders of Odidi community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, have petitioned the acting Inspector General of Police and other security operatives, calling on them to arrest a member of the community over alleged moves to cause crisis and topple a constituted leadership in the community.

A statement by Secretary of the community, Mr Clement Numa, yesterday, said that it was expedient that the former community leader was arrested over his sinister moves to illegally constitute apparel leadership of the community leadership, despite taking the matter to court.

The statement also alleged that the said former community leader was on a mission to shut down Odidi community flow station operated by NPDC, NECONDE Joint venture, an action he intends to actualize through violence.

The petition further noted that to douse tension in the all rich Odidi community, it was pertinent to clamp down on these unscrupulous persons and allow the matter they have submitted to the court for adjudicate to decide the case one way or the other.

