Defilement of minors by Lebanese: NAPTIP dispatches crack team to Jos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons,NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has dispatched a crack team of investigators to Jos, Plateau State, following allegation of defilement of minors by Lebanese in the area.

The team, according to a statement, Tuesday evening by the agency,”is to join the NAPTIP office in jos and other sister law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation on the Lebanese National, Mr. Suleiman (AKA Simo) who is alleged to be involved in the defilement of minors and using them for pornographic activities.”

“The crack team drawn from the NAPTIP Headquarters, Abuja and the Makurdi Zonal Command is led by the Director of Investigation, Mr. Daniel Atokolo,”the statement said.

It will be recalled that the city of Jos has witnessed series of unrest in the last one week following allegations within the Abattoir community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State that the Lebanese for over 2 years have been defiling young underage girls and using them for pornographic activities.

Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday 12th May 2021, when one of the victims whose parents had earlier declared missing was seen by the neighbourhood vigilante coming out from the suspect’s house.

This led to the arrest of the Lebanese by the police.

On interviewing the victim, she mentioned what transpired at the suspect’s house with 10 other victims who have also been allegedly defiled by Mr. Suleiman.

Investigation is still ongoing to establish the usage of these minors in the production of pornographic materials.

However, one of the victims (13 years old) alleged that the suspect apart from sexually abusing them puts his fingers in their vagina while playing pornographic materials to them.

He is also alleged to be using the girls for pornographic displays to excite him. One of the victims (12 years old) is also alleged to be pregnant for the suspect.

“These allegations are in contravention of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (TIPPEA) 2015 which is administered by NAPTIP,”the agency said.

The statement said:”While dispatching the investigation team to Jos, the Director-General directed the members to be thorough in their activities.”

” She also urged them to seek collaboration from sister law enforcement agencies where necessary warning that compromise will not be tolerated.

“The Director General however, advised parents to be weary of those they leave their children with and where they go to as pedophiles and other child abusers are on the prowl, looking for children to destroy,”it added.

Kindly Share This Story: