DEFECTION: Ayade has been a mole in PDP ― Onuesoke

…says his defection to APC is good riddance to bad rubbish

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Former Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Thursday, said Governor Ben Ayade has been a mole, a sheep in wolves clothing, and a traitor to the people of Cross River State, the people of South-South Nigeria, and the entire Peoples Democratic Party, PDP family in the country.

Onuesoke who reacting to the defection of Prof Ben Ayede to the All Progressives Congress, APC, said the Cross River State Governor has stopped being a member of the PDP over three years ago.

He said; “I am not surprised at his eventual decamping to the ruling All Progressives Congress. Those who are close to me will testify that I saw this coming almost three years ago.

“To be honest, Governor Ben Ayade has stopped being a PDP Governor over three years ago. My only worry is the fact that it took him this long to finally make it public.

“The fact that he stayed this long before finally opening up on where his loyalty lies goes to show that he has been a mole, a sheep in wolves clothing and a traitor to the people of Cross River State, the PDP family in the State, the people of South-South Nigeria and the entire PDP family nationwide.

“I did not expect him to stay this long. I had hoped that after the 2019 election he would be decamping even before the swearing-in because his body language towards the affairs of PDP in Cross River State and South-South PDP and the recent Southern Governors meeting has been a case of PDP by day and APC by night.

“With the abysmal performance of the ruling APC, it beats my imagination to see why any patriotic Governor in his right sense would want to join such a party. It only goes to show that Governor Ayade is decamping to pursue his selfish and ignoble political interest at the detriment of the people of Cross River state.

“His decamping is good riddance to bad rubbish, the likes of Governor Ayade has been a cog in the wheel of progress of our great party.

“As the leading opposition party in the country and him leaving the fold at this crucial times will only strengthen the bond of unity and togetherness required to move our party forward and be better prepared to dislodge the failed and dysfunctional APC led government that has brought so much pain and despair to our people over the past six years”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

