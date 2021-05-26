Death of Okadigbo’s son, monumental loss – Ex-senate president

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko, Aba

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has expressed shock and sadness over the tragic death of Pharaoh Okadigbo the second son of the late Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo.

Pharaoh died in a ghastly motor accident in Abuja on May 22.

Wabara in a release he personally signed, described the untimely death of the late Pharaoh as painful and a monumental loss to the nation.

He said that the deceased died in his prime “when his contributions to national development were most needed”.

The Elder statesman condoled with the family of the late Senator Okadigbo urging them to take solace in God.

He also prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the “irreparable loss” , and to also grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose in heaven.

