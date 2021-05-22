Death of Attahiru, others: A great loss to the nation, Senator Musa 

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says with Attahiru’s death, Nigeria has indeed lost an industrious and visionary Officer.

… Says Attahiru was an Exemplary, Unpretentious and self-effacing officer and gentleman

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Mohammed Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, LT. General Ibrahim Attahiru and others as a great loss to Nigeria especially now the country is working assiduously to nip in the bud, activities of armed bandits.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday, Senator Musa described Attahiru as an Exemplary, Unpretentious and self-effacing officer and gentleman who discharged his duties with diligence devotion and integrity and that Nigeria has indeed lost an industrious and visionary Officer.

Senator Musa has also deeply commiserated with the Family of Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, The Federal Government and the Nigeria Military over the unfortunate demise of the Chief of Army Staff.

In a statement personally signed by the Distinguished Senator, he said “His death is indeed a great loss to the Nation.

According to Senator Musa, the late Chief of Army Staff has remarkably engaged the insecurity situation of both the nation and particularly Niger East Senatorial District within the few days as army chief.

He prayed that Allah grant his soul peaceful repose, comfort Mr President, the entire family members of late Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and associates in these very challenging times.

