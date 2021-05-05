D’banj’s CREAM platform, Heritage Bank dole out millions at April 2021 draw as new winners emerge

Kindly Share This Story:

CREAM Platform and Heritage Bank have continually fulfilled its promises to support the Nigerian Creative Industry and it was no different at the April edition of the CREAM YNSPYRE draw as millions of Naira were won by different people who have subscribed to the platform by dialing *463# on all networks.

The April Draw produced 10 lucky winners of N50,000.00 each while cheques of N200,000 each were also presented to five winners from the March 2021 Draw.

The epoch-making event, held at the Balmoral Hall of Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos had in attendance alongside D’banj and his partner – Mr. Oje Anetor, notable dignitaries from different walks of life – Director General of the National Lotto Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila as well the Head of Corporate Comms, Heritage Bank – Mr. Fela Ibidapo and Mr. Stan Mukoro. Also present at the draw were – Mr. Sunday Are, Chief Damian Okoroafor, Poco Lee, representatives of the NLRC, Boomplay and members of the media.

The major highlight of the CREAM YNSPYRE draw came when D’banj and the CREAM Team introduced the CREAM Merit winners for March, Berri, a music artiste and Clara Aden, a visual artist and Hanzy, a music artiste.

Courtesy of CREAM and Heritage Bank, BERRI went home with a sum of 10 Million Naira in form of promotional while Clara Aden got 1 Million Naira in financial support and Hanzy got over 1 Million Naira in form of mentorship support as well as merchandise support from partner company – Boomplay.

With the April 2021 CREAM YNSPYRE Draw producing another set of winners, D’banj reiterated his unending desire to boost the lives of creative’s within Nigeria who will simply dial *463# from all networks.

For a chance to be a part of next month’s draw, simply dial *463# or *745*463# from any network, choose a category, upload your content on creamplatform.com and promote it to be a part of the Top 10 winners and the lottery winners.

