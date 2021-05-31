Day Gulak died was darkest Sunday of my life — Anyim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday described the day that late Hon. Ahmed Gulak was gruesomely murdered on the darkest Sunday of his life.

Anyim who explained that the deceased was “a man of conviction and courage” also described him as “a dedicated nationalist and a faithful friend.”

In a statement titled “The assassination of Hon. Ahmed Gulak: One death too many”, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, prayed “God to grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.

According to the statement: “30th of May, 2021, is no doubt the darkest Sunday of my life. The news of the gruesome murder of my friend and colleague, Hon. Ahmed Gulak knocked me down into distress, and it took me till this morning of 31st May 2021, to regain my senses from the shock.

“Hon. Ahmed Gulak was my colleague in President Goodluck’s Administration. He was a man of conviction and courage. He was endowed with a great intellectual prowess that enabled him to have unusual clarity of thought and expression: a dedicated nationalist and a faithful friend.

“Losing Gulak, like other innocent, Nigerians to unknown assailants is the darkest point in the senseless and mindless violence growing in the country and South East. This death is one too many.

“The security agencies owe humanity the duty to unravel and bring to book those behind this dastardly act. My heart goes to the family of Hon. Gulak. I pray for God to grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant his soul eternal repose. Adieu, my brother.”

