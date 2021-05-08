Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan rock multi-million naira worth watches by Accolade Jewellers

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s jewellery sector is booming with entrance of super creative designers, and one of the brand with all the heat behind it right now is none other than Kolade Adebajo Taiwo, CEO of Accolade Jeweller, who has garnered a soaring reputation among celebrity jewellery collectors on the strength of his very dressy and classy jewellery.

Taiwo’s pieces have found their way into the jewelry boxes of famous celebrities in Nigeria, one of such that made huge news recently is the diamond-encrusted 2021 Skeleton Cartier valued at about N30m flaunted by Nigeria’s talented singer, Davido.

The watch, Santos De Catier which was fully covered with diamonds is an extremely expensive timepieces that have been “busted down” (taken apart) by the jeweler, Accolade and then encrusted with high-grade diamonds

Other celebrities spotted with Taiwo’s luxury watches include, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, Aka Zlatan Ibile; Adewale Mayowa, popularly called Mayorkun – these watches were said to worth not less than N15m.

The list of artistes, actors, actresses, other top names who patronises Mr. Taiwo is endless.

The explosive growth of Accolade Jewellers is premised on stern quality control management, which has embolden several collectors to turn their back on international jewellers.

Kolade Adebajo Taiwo, born in the Surulere area of Lagos State, comes from a family line well steeped in the art of jewellery making.

He started his elementary education at The Mazons Montessori School, Lagos, then proceeded to Nickdel College in Ibadan, Oyo State, for his secondary academics before getting admitted into the University of Lagos, for his higher education.

He bagged a BS.C degree with honours, but instead of pursuing a white-collar job in one of the multinational or blue chip firms in the country, Kolade Adebajo Taiwo, like his grandfather and uncle, opted to follow his predecessors’ paths by taking up to jewellery production.

