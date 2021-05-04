Breaking News
Davido flaunts new watch valued N30m, 2021 diamond-encrusted Skeleton Cartier by Accolade

Davido

Award-winning superstar, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido has added an expensive diamond-encrusted 2021 Skeleton Cartier to his luxury watch collection.

The CEO, Davido Music World made the disclosure on his Instagram Story on Monday.

The watch, Santos De Catier which was fully covered with diamonds was iced by Nigeria’s foremost Jeweler, Akolade Taiwo the Chief Executive, Accolade Jewellers.

Davido’s 2021 Skeleton Cartier is an extremely expensive timepieces that have been “busted down” (taken apart) by the jeweler, Accolade and then encrusted with high-grade diamonds and it is valued at about N30m, though the retail price for the steel model, without diamonds, is $26,800.

Screaming his newest slang, ‘Who Dey Breathe’ the talented singer hailed his jeweler, Accolade on a job well done in a video call session posted on his social media page.

