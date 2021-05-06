Dare Adeboye’s Death: RCCG Pastors, ‘Seed Family’ says death not COVID-19 related

Kindly Share This Story:

Pastors Seed Family, a body of children of pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God has expressed deep pain over the passing on of Pastor Dare Adeboye

The body took to the Instagram handle of the RCCG to announce his demise saying, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.”

The family also said, “his life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.”

Though shaken by the loss the Pastors Seed Family said, “our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.”

The group also wished that the family of the departed “be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord keeps you as you honour this humble request.”

The body then stressed that Dare Adeboye’s death was not a covid-19 related death.

