Dare Adeboye: Osinbajo, Ogun Gov, CAN President among earliest callers at RCCG Camp

Kindly Share This Story:

*Eminent Nigerians sympathises with Adeboye over son’s passing

Perhaps the first set of eminent Nigerian to rush down to the RCCG Camp on hearing the news of the transition of Pastor Dare Adeboye, the third child of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Labour Minister of State Festus Keyamo and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Supo Ayokunle.

Osinbajo arrived first at the residence of the Adeboyes Thursday morning before he headed out to Delta where he went to commission the FRSC Training School.

With the Vice President at the Camp to condole with Pastor Adeboye, his wife and the family where the Ogun State Governor and the Minister of State for Labour.

Later, the CAN President also joined them by which senior elders of the church and closed associates of the family had also arrived.

The 42-year-old son of Pastor Adeboye died in his sleep on Wednesday. The younger Adeboye reportedly died on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

His death shocked the whole world as well-meaning persons including presidents, governors, and notable personalities have been sending condolences to the 79-year-old General Overseer and his wife over the death of their son.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice-President Thursday, said the Vice-President, who is a pastor in RCCG, yesterday, May 6, paid a condolence visit to the Adeboyes at their residence at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Akande wrote, “VP Osinbajo visits Daddy G.O, Pastor Adeboye & Mummy G.O this morning commiserating on the sad loss of our beloved Pastor Dare. He was accompanied by Gov. Abiodun & Minister Keyamo. May Pst Dare’s memory be blessed & the LORD grants fortitude to Daddy G.O, Mummy, the family & all.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: