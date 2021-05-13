CSR: How Chevron Nigeria Limited supports fight against malaria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

With the experiences of their personnel at various locations, host communities, and other parts of Nigeria, some oil companies have over the years come to perceive mosquitoes, and by extension malaria as a common enemy that must be tackled and exterminated.

Take the case of Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, the operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/CNL Joint Venture as an example. In a document obtained by Vanguard, CNL, stated: “In the communities around its areas of operations in Nigeria, CNL invests in initiatives and programmes aimed at improving the health of members of such communities. Through partnerships, leadership, and financial resources, CNL continues to assist government and institutions in addressing health issues and has recorded significant success in this regard. CNL works to protect the health and safety of its employees, their registered spouses, dependents, and retirees.

“CNL is committed to the fight against malaria through initiatives such as the Roll Back Malaria Program, Malaria in Pregnancy program, training of health workers, distribution of Intermittent Preventive Treatment and Artemisinin-based drugs, and Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Mosquito Nets. The Roll Back Malaria programmes are specifically targeted at infants, children under five years of age, and pregnant women who have been worst hit by malaria. CNL’s partnerships with other organizations such as the Corporate Alliance for Malaria in Africa have helped in enhancing the support of the government’s vision, through the National Malaria Elimination Programme, to end malaria in Nigeria. Over the last 13 years, Chevron has also partnered with the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and building of resilient health systems in Nigeria.”

Also, commenting on the development, Rick Kennedy, CNL’s Chairman, and Managing Director explained that the partnership between Chevron and Global Fund is an example of how Chevron is contributing strategically to the development of Nigeria by helping to improve the health of its people.

He affirmed that Chevron has been one of the largest Global Fund corporate partners and this partnership focuses on capacity development initiatives, joint advocacy and communications campaigns, and other local initiatives.

“Chevron also encourages its staff to share their skills with local programs to help improve grant reach and performance,” he added.

According to him, “CNL has continued to receive commendation for its commitment to the fight against malaria in Nigeria. In 2011, the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria commended CNL for its commitment to the Small and Medium Enterprise Wellness programme. Also, in 2012, CNL was recognized and given an award of excellence by TruContact, a Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability monitoring organization, for its outstanding contributions to the provision of basic health services to the local communities of the Niger Delta.”

Similarly, Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, said: “For us at Chevron, we are committed to adding value to communities where we do business. In this regard, we focus our social investments on health, education, and economic development, and we are always open to partnerships that will add value to the living conditions of Nigerians.”

These seem to be in line with the concerns of other stakeholders, especially the World Health Organisation, WHO, which stated: “Malaria is an acute febrile illness. In a non-immune individual, symptoms usually appear 10–15 days after the infective mosquito bite. The first symptoms – fever, headache, and chills – may be mild and difficult to recognize as malaria. If not treated within 24 hours, P. falciparum malaria can progress to severe illness, often leading to death.

“Children with severe malaria frequently develop one or more of the following symptoms: severe anemia, respiratory distress in relation to metabolic acidosis, or cerebral malaria. In adults, multi-organ failure is also frequent. In malaria-endemic areas, people may develop partial immunity, allowing asymptomatic infections to occur.

“Some population groups are at considerably higher risk of contracting malaria, and developing severe disease, than others. These include infants, children under 5 years of age, pregnant women and patients with HIV/AIDS, as well as non-immune migrants, mobile populations, and travelers. National malaria control programmes need to take special measures to protect these population groups from malaria infection, taking into consideration their specific circumstances.

“According to the latest World malaria report, released on 30 November 2020, there were 229 million cases of malaria in 2019 compared to 228 million cases in 2018. The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 409 000 in 2019, compared with 411 000 deaths in 2018. The WHO African Region continues to carry a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2019, the region was home to 94% of all malaria cases and deaths.”

However, on prevention and control, the WHO, stated: “Vector control is the main way to prevent and reduce malaria transmission. If coverage of vector control interventions within a specific area is high enough, then a measure of protection will be conferred across the community. WHO recommends protection for all people at risk of malaria with effective malaria vector control. Two forms of vector control – insecticide-treated mosquito nets and indoor residual spraying – are effective in a wide range of circumstances.”

Nevertheless, there is a great need for all oil and gas companies to adopt the CNL model in waging a relentless battle against malaria and other diseases in Nigeria.

