C’River PDP stakeholders meeting: we shall deal decisively with troublemakers, CP Akande warns

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River Police Command has disclosed that it would not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody or group with the intent of disrupting the peace of the state.

Vanguard learned that the warning was coming on the heels of a Stakeholder’s meeting of the people’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River holding on Sunday at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.

The Commisioner of police, CP Sikiru Akande gave the warning in a release signed by the PPRO ,DSP Irene Ugbo and made available to Vanguard on Sunday.

The Police warned that it would not hesitate to deal decisively with any anyone element aground the venue of the said meeting with the intent to breach the peace of the state .

“The Stakeholder’s meeting of the Cross Rivers State People’s Democratic Party will hold today( Sunday) at a designated Venue, strictly on invitation.

“This message is to warn unequivocally that person(s) or groups not on the invitation list are not permitted to loiter or gather around the venue.

” Cross Rivers State Police Command will deal decisively with any body who ventures around this venue with intent to cause breach of Peace.All are warned to keep the peace we are enjoying in this State for our common good ,” Akande warned

Meanwhile the Cross River state Chapter of the PDP has concluded plans to hold a Stakeholder’s meeting following the defection of ,Prof. Ben Ayade to APC .

Recall that the Ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, had on Saturday taken over the PDP Secretariat located on 42A Muritala Mohammed Highway and also changed to colour ,logo and flags to that of the APC.

Vanguard further gathered that heavily armed Security operatives were still present at the building as at the time of filing this report .

Also the Caretaker Committee of the PDP in the led by former Deputy Governor, Mr Efiok Cobham had issued a statement late Saturday bemoaning what it described as forceful take over of their Party Secretariat .

Cobham said : ” Members of the newly constituted PDP state Caretaker committee have been prevented from accessing the property by APC and men of the Nigerian police.

“Accordingly, we vehemently protest this primitive invasion of the PDP secretariat by the APC on the instructions of Governor Ben Ayade. PDP has a subsisting tenancy over the property.

“We have the tenancy agreements and receipts evidencing payment of the rent for the current tenure in respect of the property. The lessor of the property has clarified that the tenancy of the PDP in respect of 42A Murtala Mohamed Highway is still subsisting. Protesting the primitive action of the APC, the Lessor lamented:

“I understand that the property is right now being painted with APC colours and I am calling to say that I have no agreement whatsoever with APC. I hereby state that PDP’S tenancy is still subsisting and they remain my legal and recognised tenant”

This invasion amounts to criminal trespass, malicious damage to property, and constitutes conduct likely to lead to a breach of the public peace. We are surprised that it is Governor Ayade, who has the constitutional responsibility, as chief security officer of the state, for maintaining law and order, that is promoting this type of dubious and vicious conduct.

” The conduct of the APC is a new level of low in Nigerian politics. This action is inciteful and vendetta driven.The PDP delivered the mandate of the people of Cross River state to Governor Ayade firstly as a senator, and twice as governor.

“While we respect Governor Ayade’s political choices, we state that he has no right to impede the peaceful conduct of the affairs of law abiding citizens of Cross River State, including the organisation of any political party.

“We therefore call on the leadership of the APC in Cross River State, and the national leadership of the APC, to reject Governor Ayade’s infantile behaviour and allow the PDP the peaceful occupation and use of its property.

“We also demand the return of all documents, property and equipment removed from the PDP secretariat by the APC. We believe that President Mohamed Buhari can encourage Governor Ayade to respect law and order and desist from conduct that further exacerbate the security situation in the country,” Efiok stated .

