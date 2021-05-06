Crisis hits Pension unions over check-off dues

Kindly Share This Story:

***Federal Civil Service Pensioners wants PTAD stop remitting money to NUP

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners, FCSP, have written to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to stop the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, from paying Check-up dues accruing from the payment of pension arrears to the National Union of Pensioners, NUP.

Already FCSP has concluded plans to set up a committee to carry out the registration of the union as an independent body.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the National Chairman of the FCSP, Comrade Omeiza Sunday said that the protracted impasse between his group and the NUP was occasioned by the “blatant refusal of the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) to give us the commensurate allocation of the 55% share of the 1% Check-off Dues accruable the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSPB).

“For the benefit of hindsight, the Federal Civil Service Pensioners as the name implies, is the official body of Pensioners who retired under the administration of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), on or before July 2007, under the auspices of the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS), otherwise known as the Old Pension Scheme, prior to the full implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), under the aegis of Pension Commission (PENCOM), while the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) is the umbrella organization housing some pensioners groups in that order.

“It is important to know that the organization does not have all the retirees group under its fold, but a few which agree to affiliate to it.

“It should be clearly stated that every other affiliate member collects its Check-off Dues from the source of payment and remit to the National Headquarters of the union in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the union.”

Comrade Sunday noted that the Police Pension Department under PTAD, Customs, Immigration and Prisons Department under PTAD, Parastatals Pension Department, and all the 36 councils of the union which are affiliates under the NUP umbrella collect their Check-off Dues direct from the source of payment.

“But the case is not the same with the Federal Civil Service Pensioners. This exceptional act of deprivation of the rights and privileges of the Branch calls for curious concern,” he said.

He said when his union could no longer tolerate the excesses and infractions from the NUP, it decided to draw the attention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige for his intervention.

But this he claimed infuriated the NUP and the leadership “illegitimately constituted an 8-man Caretaker Committee all in contravention of the Constitution.”

