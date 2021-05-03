COVID-19: Rotary club donates PPEs to FMC, Specialist Hospital in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan in a show of support has donated some Personal Protective Equipment to frontline workers at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba, and the Asaba Specialist Hospital.

Presenting the materials to the hospitals separately, President of the Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, Rotarian Ayoola Fafowara, said both hospitals care for covid-19 patients under isolation, adding that their frontline workers were exposed to the risk of contracting the virus which was easily passed from person to person.

Fafowara explained that the gesture was to Protect the medical staff from harm and to motivate them to care more for the sick and save more lives.

The President also presented COVID – 19 vaccination promotional materials to the two hospitals for distribution to callers so as to encourage and reassure the general public of the relative safety of the vaccines.

He said the materials were procured through Rotary International District 9141 grant and club’s funds for the benefit of members of the Asaba community in Delta State.

The hospitals received the items with heartfelt gratitude and thanked Rotary for always partnering with them in their business of efficient health care service delivery.

Vanguard News Nigeria

