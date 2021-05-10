COVID-19: Outdoor advertisers got no  intervention from government — LASAA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Managing Director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Prince Adedamola Adekunjo Docemo, has said that the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry did not get any intervention from government during the advent of COVID-19 pandemic when their clients cut down on budgets and patronage drastically due to the lockdown.

Docemo who made this known in Lagos during a chat with Brand Journalists, stated: “Because people were not moving around, we had a lot of vacant boards but gradually, things are beginning to pick up and normalize again.

“People have resumed their businesses physically and the roads have become busy again which automatically means OOH advertising is getting more patronage than what was obtainable when the economy was newly hit by the pandemic.”

Speaking on the level of compliance in terms of registration and permit fee payment from client during the pandemic, he said that the compliance is commendable and the agency appreciates practitioners.

“We are very considerate and empathetic people in LASAA. We understand what is happening globally, hence, we display same understanding to our clients when approached, but to our amazement, they have been very cooperating in terms of registering their structures and making payment for permit fees.

“The response to compliance is even more than the previous years because, last year, LASAA was rated the fourth outstanding revenue generating agency in Lagos, which is a testament to the fact that our clients are cooperating regardless of the resultant effects of the pandemic,” he stated.

