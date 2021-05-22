COVID 19: NYSC to conduct daily temperature checks in Ebonyi orientation camp

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it will conduct daily temperature checks on corps members in its Ebonyi orientation camp.

Mrs Mercy Bamai, the NYSC State Coordinator made the disclosure on Friday during the swearing-in of the 2021 Batch A Stream 2, corps members posted to the state.

Bamai said that the temperature check to be conducted every morning, was one of the measures outlined to observe the COVID 19 protocols during the orientation programme.

“The corps members should also observe other COVID 19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers, maintaining social distancing, among others.

“They should be aware that camp life is fully regimented and therefore desist from all unethical behaviours to avoid being sanctioned,” she said.

The NYSC state coordinator disclosed that a total of 1, 138 corps members were registered for the programme consisting of 643 males and 495 females.

“The corps members have been peaceful and orderly in their conduct and have been submissive to all camp rules and regulations.

“This is an indication that they are ready and willing to embrace the scheme in its entirety and contribute their quota to the overall development of Ebonyi,” she said.

She urged the corps members to pay serious attention to the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training among others which they will receive during the programme.

“The essence of these training is to check unemployment and the rising insecurity being faced in the country presently.

“You are expected as good ambassadors of the country, to discourage all forms of destruction by fellow youths because the country belongs to all of us,” she said.

Bamai thanked the state government for its unflinching support to the scheme, pledging that corps members will always play their roles in developing the state.

Miss Isabella Ola, a Corps Member from Ekiti said that the orientation programme has afforded her the opportunity of visiting the southeastern part of the country for the first time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by Justice Chris Eze who represented the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Elvis Ngene.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: