Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Nigeria records 45 new cases, 6 recoveries

On 9:41 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: NCDC records 45 new cases, 6 recoveries

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the past  24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,191

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

It stated that the 45 new cases were from five states.

It listed Lagos, with 27 new infections, followed by Rivers with 14, Kaduna with 2, while Jigawa and Ekiti reported 1 case each.

It noted that “today’s report includes 0 cases from Plateau, Nasarawa, Kano, Sokoto, FCT, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, and Oyo states.”

The public health agency said the country’s death toll stood at 2,071, with no new death recorded in the past 24 hours.

ALSO READ: How CBN’s N250bn gas plan will boost LPG consumption – experts

It added that the total cumulative recoveries in the country stood at 156,535, including six recoveries registered in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC noted that the country’s active cases now stood at 7,546.

It explained that the country had also conducted over two million tests since the first case relating to the disease was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said 1,945, 273 eligible Nigerians had taken the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

It also said that 22,162 of Nigerians vaccinated with the first dose had also taken the second dose.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!