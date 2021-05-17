COVID-19: I am excited by the opportunity for Domestic Tourism to be taken seriously – Adun Okupe

Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19 brought the world to an almost standstill. It is important that we hope for a better future, and it is the factor in humans that we look to the future.

In this interview with Gabriel Olawale, Senior Advisor at Red Clay Advisory, Dr. Adun Okupe share more light on how domestic tourism can be properly position to annex opportunities that abound.

Everyone keeps talking about a ‘post-COVID’ period. Is this anything to be excited by or to even look forward to?

I am personally excited by the opportunity for domestic tourism to be taken seriously, and for us to truly look at appreciating our resources to see how we are able to contribute to a stronger leisure economy, which invariably contributes to a stronger economy and an improvement in quality of life. That is exciting.

What was the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector in West Africa?

COVID-19 was devastating for the tourism sector. Especially when you consider that many of the agents in the sector are MSMEs. With little to no safety nets, the cancellation of travel plans had direct impact on livelihoods. It really was a bad time. I am glad to have been able to contribute to some relief for that, working on the COVID-19 committee set up by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look at how the State could support the creative and tourism sectors at the time. Learning how industry colleagues were adapting and maintaining a sense of hope, truly was inspiring. In real terms, COVID-19 led to a decline in arrivals and revenue of more than 40 per cent, although we also have the issue of accurate data collection in the sector, to guide decision-making.

How would you describe efforts at recovery since movement restrictions were removed in the region? Has this had any impact on the tourism sector?

I would say that there has been a lot of effort from colleagues in the industry to adapt to the situation with innovative solutions being provided, especially from the hospitality industry. One area we need to focus on now is destination development and data collection. As we prepare for increased demand within region, it is important that the destinations available are of a good quality to be able to deliver on the guest experience and create avenues for repeat visits, improved tourism revenue and sustain livelihoods.

Tell us about the West Africa Tourism Roundtable series?

The West Africa Tourism Roundtable series was started in 2021 to lead conversations around a stronger and sustainable West Africa tourism economy. The sessions are for tourism leaders across West Africa in a hybrid format: in-person and virtual sessions with the main objective being the creation of a platform for knowledge sharing, innovation, and networking for practitioners and professionals who are determined to lead change in the industry. It is when we can learn from ourselves, that we can truly grow. The idea is to expand the offerings that tourism can have in West Africa.

There are so many conversations and conferences around. How is the West Africa

Tourism Roundtable different?

You are right, and that was one hesitation I had in setting this up. Yet another event? Aren’t we all zoomed out? But then the idea for WATR has been going on for a while and COVID was a bummer but there is never a perfect time to start something. You just have to start.

One key difference is that this is not a conference, it is meant to be small, targeted, and focused. It really is about creating value within our industry and providing the opportunity for players in the space to discuss and look at how we can improve the quality of tourism development. I am tired of speaking about how tourism is underdeveloped. Let’s talk about how to develop the industry, how to expand the leisure economy, how to improve the quality of life of people in West Africa, it is about creating a space for focused, innovative solutions to the issues we have identified in our industry.

What tangible impact do you see this series having in the region?

It is important to professionalize the sector, and to bring focus to the sector. One key way of doing this is to aggregate, and start to have serious conversations that can contribute to real change. From the first session in March, we have already achieved some successes. We have set up a public sector engagement committee to work with various parastatals of government responsible for tourism development in Nigeria. The idea is that the format will be replicated by our industry colleagues across the West Africa region, with lessons learnt and shared by the network. We have had hospitality and tourism service providers tell us that the event led to new projects, new requests for proposals, and the opportunity to explore new areas for collaboration. We have also already seen the invitation from the ministries for closer engagement with the tourism sector. All this from one session. The hope is that we continue to provide a platform for serious advisers to the tourism space to provide expertise geared at sustainable tourism development. We also hope to in the same vein provide more capacity building opportunities for creative and tourism sector agents. There is a lot of work to do but we are ready for it.

Is the WATR planned for 2021 only? Is there an end date that the WART will be stopped?

At the moment, we have seen a need to create a stronger tourism network within West

Africa, so that we can have a stronger market and contribute to more sustainable tourism development.

There is no current end date for the roundtable series, although the plan is for the roundtable series to be hosted by various West African cities. Hopefully by early 2022, we should be able to have a session in Accra, another in Abidjan, another in Dakar and so on.

