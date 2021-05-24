COVID-19: Emergence of vaccine-resistant variants imminent, AHF warns

Kindly Share This Story:

As shortage of doses persists in developing countries

By Chioma Obinna

The largest global AIDS Organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, AHF, has warned that failure to administer COVID-19 vaccines fast enough may lead to new resistant variants of COVID-19 that would not respond to the available vaccines.

The Bureau Chief of AHF Africa, Dr Penninah Lutung who issued the warning during the Vaccinate Our World, VOW, virtual press briefing tagged: “Interrupting the Acute Phase of COVID-19” added that if the whole world is not vaccinated, Africa, along with all developing countries, runs the risk of becoming a breeding ground for new variants.

”The risk ever-present is that if vaccines aren’t administered fast enough, new variants of COVID-19 will emerge that would not respond to the vaccines available.”

Lutung announced that AHF was transferring know-how learnt from the fight against HIV to the war against COVID-19.

The AHF Bureau Chief added that the digital campaign of #VaccinateOurWorld and #vownow is calling on world leaders to take action to vaccinate the world against COVID-19.

Speaking on the objectives of the #VaccinateOurWorld campaign, Lutung said the campaign is designed to ensure that the global COVID-19 vaccination effort must secure $100 billion from the G20 countries, and produce seven billion vaccine doses worldwide within one year.

Other objectives, Lutung stated include companies and governments to waive or suspend all COVID-19 vaccine patents during the pandemic. They also seek 100 percent transparency in sharing information and data, while world leaders promote far greater international cooperation as the driving force for ending the pandemic.

Panelists at the conference maintained that genomics was an important means of studying and understanding the mutation and evolution of the COVID-19 virus and the consequent effect on vaccines.

The panelists also pointed out that the war against COVID-19 could utilise research facilities already available in Africa, adding that it would help with real-time action for today.

They shared insight and messages on a practical guideline of manageable steps world leaders should consider to vaccinate all citizens and stop the spread of COVID-19, based on morals gained through the waiving of intellectual property around antiretrovirals, ART, therapy for HIV infection.

They questioned the overstocking of vaccines by countries in the developed world, saying restricted access of the developing world to vaccines leaves many unprotected and gives COVID-19 time to mutate beyond vaccine effectiveness.

The panelists included the Executive Director of KELIN & Board Member Developing Country NGOs, Global Fund Board, Allan Maleche; Professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics/Director of African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, ACEGID, Professor Christian Happi.

Others are Vice President, South African Medical Research Council, Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, and AHF Regional Policy/Advocacy Manager for East & West Africa, Alice Kayongo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

