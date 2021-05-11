COVID-19, blessing in disguise to Radisson Blu Anchorage — MD, Ahmed Raza

Kindly Share This Story:

The Managing Director of Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos, Mr Ahmed Raza, has said that the period COVID-19 was ravaging the world in the year 2020, and businesses were badly affected, was a time of blessing in disguise to the organisation; saying that it was the time the hotel embarked on a massive renovation that made it to continue to stand out in the competitive sector.

Continuing, Mr Raza said the need for the renovation came up because some parts of the hotel were outdated and they had to come up with new technology and design in town to make them deliver top-notched products, and to also keep up with the business trend in Lagos.

The renovation of Radisson Blu situated in Victoria Island, as opined by Raza has further positioned the hotel to be the market leader and has continued to engage more global corporate clients now that the standard of the rooms is of international standard.

“Renovating not only restores the house but restores the story. We can proudly say that we have renovated 160 standard rooms and already in the process of renovating our 10 suites. Before we even renovated our standard rooms, we have renovated our swimming pool area and our bar is the top notched in town. Fortunately and unfortunately, Covid-19 gave us that space to renovate. We now have 160 modern-looking well equipped standard rooms in the hotel. The effort has really paid off. As we get into our normal mode of working, we will see more benefits of innovation.

“For optimal result on the renovation venture, we collaborated with some project leaders from South Africa and the result has been excellent. We have a project that we are proud of because our guests are really loving what we are doing. They are saying yes to the new change with both arms with great feedback from our corporate clients and they love the product which is very encouraging to us. We have five hotels in Lagos and we have all renovated and upgraded our products” He added.

On affordability, Raza said the project upgrade, had caused the company a lot of money but they are also careful at the same time not to out-price themselves. “We are very competitive in the market but at the same time, we make sure we offered the same value for money that the guests are spending in the hotel. Our prices must have gone up, but at the same time, the experiences have gone up. It is top-notched which is exactly what we are striving for”.

Talking about safety in the new world, he explained that the safety and security of guests and employees are of utmost priority. “We are a proud partner with SGS globally; one of the leading hotel safety brands. We are also proud to be the first hotel in West Africa to have passed the comprehensive safety protocol test. We have the required sanitization stations in the hotel which we give utmost attention”.

Advising others in the hospitality business especially in this new world, Raza observed that things have changed in the way of their operation which they were used to before Covid-19, and said the biggest area of focus of the operation was to ensure the safety of guests. He recommended that people in the hospitality business should invest in safety and security to ensure they operate in a very secure and safe environment, adding that since hospitality always demand a special appeal after some period of time, they should never forget the need to keep inventing fresh ideas by showing their clients that they are able to go a step further from where they are.

“Keep rethinking your strategies. Keep coming up a new way to satisfy your guests because dissatisfying guests can be a major hindrance in your progress. So keep renovating, keep innovating, keep coming up with fresh ideas”.

On the Eid-ed Fitri holiday coming up, Raza announced that the hotel has come up with some really exciting staycation packages for their guests and assured of delivering a memorable moment. “That is our promise to our guests. Consistency is the key for us as a hospitality organization and our principle at Radisson Blu is, Yes, I can spirit,” he added.

