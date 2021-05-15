Council polls: 250 APC aspirants jostle for 57 chairmanship, 800 councillorship slots in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

As APC inaugurates election screening, appeals c’ttees

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC,commences screening exercise today, Saturday, May 15, 2021 as part of exercise towards July 24, Local Government elections, 250 chairmanship aspirants and 800 councilorship aspirants have obtained interest of expression forms to contest under the platform of the party.

The 250 aspirants are jostling for the 57 available slots for chairmanship while 800 aspirants are contesting for 223 councilorship slots in the state.

Chairman of the APC, Lagos, Tunde Balogun, disclosed this, at the party’s Secretariat, Acme, Ikeja, during the inauguration of screening and the screening appeal committees geared towards ensuring fairness, confidence and smooth screening exercise for all aspirants.

Balogun expressed delight at the quality of the membership of the two committees who are eminent Nigerians across various sectors.

He admonished them to deliver on their assignments with diligence and integrity to ensure the emergence of credible flag-bearers for the party in the coming elections.

He commended the aspirants for the tremendous response to serve at the grassroots as underscored by the total of chairmanship and councilorship aspirants.

Balogun, while reeling out guidelines for the operations of the committees, urged them not to bow to pressure from the aspirants who will want the rules to be bent.

The committee are expected to split into smaller groups, called screeners who will be distributed across the 57 council areas for screening of aspirants inorder to avoid over-crowding which often lead to chaos at the Secretariat.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the screening committee, Prof. Abayomi Durosinmi Etti expressed his delight to be invited to serve and contribute his quota to the growth of democracy in Nigeria as it has always being his wish to serve the people of Lagos.

He assured of the readiness of his committee to deliver on the assignment.

“By the grace of God we shall deliver and give the party what is required of us with regards to fairness. We shall not disappoint you.”

Also, the chairman of the screening appeal committee, Otunba Femi Pedro appreciated the opportunity to avail the party of his experience and assured on the noble execution of their duties.

Other members of the Screening committee, include:Mr. Babatunde Ogala-vice chairman, Adetoun Adediran-secretary, Prof. Adeniyi Harrisson and Oyinlomo Danmole.

Other members of the Screening Appeal Committee are: Barr. Fola Sade Bakare as secretary, Sejoro James, Rasaq Balogun and Barr. Dele Oloke.

Some of the mandatory requirements for qualification are: Birth certificate, APC party registration card and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC voter’s card, among other requirements.

