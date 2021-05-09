COSEYL congratulates Abia Speaker on his well deserved award as ” Distinguish Friend of the Media” .

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth organization in the South East geopolitical zone has congratulated the Honourable Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, MNSE for being conferred with the award of the “Distinguish Friend of the Media” by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State chapter.

COSEYL said the award is a testament of Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji’s giant strides and good leadership style since his assumption of office as the Right Honourable Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly in 2019.

In a statement signed by the President General of the group Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem and Secretary General Comrade Kanice Igwe, the join millions of Abians to celebrate with the Speaker for this feat . There is no doubt the NUJ Abia State chapter made the right choice.

” Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji’s legislative prowess are undeniable . Indeed, Abians are fortunate to have you as their Speaker at this time”.

” Your exceptional political career and service has inspired millions. It is true that your incredible large and generous heart, political astuteness and uncommon intellect have become the stuff of legends.

“Chinedum Orji is a leader who serves with diligence, courage and compassion in such a manner that he clearly articulates and canvases for issues that directly affect the people. He has remained consistent in advocating for matters that unite Abians and also promote the economic development of the state”.

The group describe Orji as a personality worthy of note who has distinguish himself as a man who believes in the tenets of democracy and press freedom for the enthronement of a better society.

” We sincerely rejoice with you on this well deserved award”. COSEYL said.

