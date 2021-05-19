Converting markets to homes may cause fire incidents, Lagos First Lady tells traders

Kindly Share This Story:

Inaugurates 200 shops, kick lamps, others in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

The wife of Lagos State Governor Dr Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday advised traders and shop owners in the state to stop converting markets to living homes in order to minimise incessant fire outbreaks in the state particularly markets.

Speaking at the official inauguration of Adeboruwa Ultra Modern Market and Motor Park at Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area LCDA, Ikorodu Division, she said out of the fire disasters recorded in the state so far, major outbreaks took place in markets because some shops and stalls have been converted to living homes which encourages the use of naked fire.

She cautioned them to be safety conscious and avoid storage of items that could spark a fire in the market.

She said, “I congratulate you for being part of this state-of-the-art market. Please, do not convert it to living homes or allow strangers to convert it on your behalf.

Also, make adequate efforts to avoid anything that could spark a fire in the market,” she said.

The Governor’s wife said if put into proper use, the market will facilitate economic growth in the LCDA “It is expected that the market would boost economic growth in this area,” said the First Lady.

She urged residents to look inward and think out of the box to provide an alternative income as Lagos State begins to clamp down on commercial motorcycles popularly refer to as Okada.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the LCDA, Comrade Olusesan Daini said the market comprises 200 shops, 160 kick lamps, public toilets, a car park, space for a fire station, and other state-of-the-art facilities.

According to him, the journey of the market formerly called Kaniyi Owode Market”, was dated back to 1975 in the era of His Royal Highness, Oba Molaja Ogunlewe and this gave room for its present state.

Daini said the market structure was facilitated through Private-Public Practice to compete with other ultra-modern markets in the state. He said “when we came into office on July 25, 2017, we met beautiful foundations and we were prudent enough to evaluate, analyze, modernize and improve on them for the realisation of our campaign promises and development of our community,” he said.

The Council Chairman said the market would be divided into departments according to the commodities that would be sold in them, “the market is one of the 411 registered markets in Lagos State and we are committed to upgrading all our existing markets across the council. We have started the process of Elepe and Ibeshe markets reconstruction because our people deserve the best and we are unswerving at giving the best.” said the council chairman

The Iyaloja of the LCDA, Alhaja Rachael urged the developer of the market to review the current price of N2m per shop for affordability.

Among the entourage of the Governor’s wife were the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Titles, Dr Wale Ahmed, wife of Deputy Governor Mrs Yemi Hamzat, and other dignitaries n the state.

