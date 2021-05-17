Continuous attacks in S/East show lack of forensic strategy by Nigerian Police- HURIWA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has blamed what it called lack of a forensic strategy by the Nigerian Police in it’s attempt at curtailing the growing security challenge in the Southern part of the country.

The continuous use of “outdated style of policing” according to the body, is largely responsible for the attack on police facilities and other national institutions in the South-East and South-South zones of the country in the past few months.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA noted that of the operatives of the Nigerian Police had been able to arrest perpetrators of the crimes, “the spate of attacks by the same characters would have abated.*

“We are cautioning the police not to use their old ways of rounding up certain suspects from wherever with the purpose of parading them hurriedly before the media as suspects in a given crime of high public notoriety just so the Commissioner of Police gets the accolades.”

“The attacks targeting security institutions in the South-East and South-South, are not the usual conventional crimes. These attacks are so complex and sophisticated in nature that the policing institution in partnership with the Department of state services, DSS, and the intelligence department of the armed forces of Nigeria should synergize their strategies and adopt technology driven, scientific and evidence based forensic investigations to actually arrest the authentic crime suspects so as to put an end to the attacks,” the statement read in part.

The group expressed shock that the spike of violent attacks has continued even when the Anambra, Rivers and Imo State Police Commands told the media that “they have had breakthroughs in arresting the unknown gunmen.

HURIWA also condemned the reported attacks by gunmen in the early hours of Monday which razed Ubakala police station in Apumiri community, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Onwubiko stressed that though no life was lost in the attacks which lasted for about an hour and that vehicles within the premises; the timely intervention of men of the Fire Service he said, saved the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office from burning down completely.

It therefore called on the Police high command “to ensure that only the best trained police investigators are deployed to the operations which are targeted at checking and possibly stopping these attacks.

