Conte in shock departure from Inter Milan, despite Serie A success

Antonio Conte has departed Inter by mutual consent less than a month from clinching the Serie A title, the club have confirmed.

The 51-year-old guided the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto since 2010 in just his second season in charge.

Conte, who also led Inter to the Europa League final in his first season at the San Siro helm, had another year to run on his contract.

However, amid a supposed dispute between the coach and the club’s owners over salary cuts and player sales, it was confirmed on Wednesday that Conte will leave his role.

A club statement read: “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent.

“The club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter’s 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our club’s history.”

Conte’s future as Inter boss has been in doubt since the club’s financial problems were laid bare by chairman Steven Zhang.

The Italian champions are reportedly looking to raise €100million through player sales during the close season, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez being linked with moves away.

Fotmob

Vanguard News Nigeria

