Concerned Nigerians group calls for investigation of Air-Force plane crash

Pro-democracy and human rights group, Concerned Nigerians for the Protection of Human Rights and Rule of Law initiative, has called for an investigation into the Air-Force plane crash that led to the demise of the now late Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru and others.

The group, in a statement signed by it’s convener, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, urged Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari to “employ the services of independent air accident experts to investigate the cause” of the Air-Force’ plane crash.

The human rights group said it believed that the Nigerian security agencies may have been compromised, resulting in the crash of three Air-Force planes in just three months. It said,

The statement fully reads thus:

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the Chief of Army Staff, the Airforce crew and other generals who lost their lives in the ill-fated crash that occurred in Kaduna International Airport”.

“We call on the president to launch an inquest into the cause of the crash that claimed the lives of some of our finest officers by employing the services of an Independent Air Accident experts. It cannot be a coincidence that three Nigerian Airforce jets have crashed in a space of 3 months. Something is fundamentally wrong somewhere and the onus is on the president to uncover this mysterious crashes.”

“We are worried that the security agencies may have been compromised. We have always condemned the idea of granting former Boko Haram fighters amnesty and the dire consequences of enlisting them into the army and other security forces.”

“The cabinet of the president and our security agencies are filled with terrorist sympathizers. Unless the president rids his administration of these unscrupulous elements that have infiltrated his cabinet, the war against insurgency will continue to be a mirage”.

“Moreover, we are calling on the president and his Vice to suspend every traveling activities by air pending the outcome of a comprehensive report on the numerous Airforce plane crashes by the Independent Air Accident experts earlier recommended.”

Adeyanju, however, prayed the almighty God “to grant all the victims of the crash and galant officers who lost their lives fighting for Nigeria, eternal repose.”

