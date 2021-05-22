Commerce/Economy: Endeavor Nigeria builds capacity, welcome 3 entrepreneurs

Kindly Share This Story:

Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria yearns to sit among the 20 largest economies in the world after occupying the first spot in Africa, Endeavor Nigeria, has been on the mission of building capacity and on May 18, 2021, welcomed three new entrepreneurs into its global network.

This was made known by the Head, Marketing and Communications, Endeavor Nigeria, Joy Mabia, in a statement made available to Vanguard.

The three entrepreneurs are Onyekachi Izukanne, Michael Ukpong, and Ruke Awaritefe, the co-founders of TradeDepot, a fast-growing retail distribution platform in Africa.

The trio was selected as ‘Endeavor Entrepreneurs’ on May 18, 2021, at the 15th Virtual International Selection Panel (v-ISP #15). TradeDepot is a B2B eCommerce platform that allows retailers to order inventory through multiple channels (Mobile, USSD and WhatsApp) and have it delivered the next day.

Established in 1997, Endeavor is a mission-driven, global organization leading the high-impact entrepreneurship movement. Endeavor was founded on the belief that job creation, innovation, and overall prosperity flourish where there is robust support for high-impact entrepreneurs.

To date, Endeavor has screened more than 60,000 individuals and selected more than 2,000 founders leading over 1,200 scale-up companies. With support from Endeavor’s worldwide mentor network, Endeavor Entrepreneurs have created over 3 million jobs, generate more than $20 billion in revenue each year, and inspire future generations to innovate and take risks, building strong entrepreneurship ecosystems in growth markets.

Headquartered in New York City, Endeavor currently operates in nearly 40 growth markets throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America.

Endeavor launched its Nigeria office in 2018 to select and support the best founders of companies at the scale-up and growth stage, who recognise a responsibility to pay it forward and multiply their impact in Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. In Nigeria, the company aims to select about six companies a year and today there are 19 Endeavor Entrepreneurs who are leading 11 companies in the portfolio.

The statement reads in part, “With a mission to build strong entrepreneurship ecosystems in high-growth markets including Africa, Latin America, Asia, Europe & North America, Endeavor selects, mentors, and accelerates the best high-impact entrepreneurs behind some of the world’s most exciting scale-up companies, supporting them to scale their companies as well as drive economic growth and job creation. Along with Onyekachi Izukanne, Michael Ukpong, and Ruke Awaritefe, Endeavor Nigeria supports 19 entrepreneurs who lead 11 companies including Flutterwave, Carbon, Autochek, 54gene, Paga, Migo, Daystar Power, HealthPlus, Kobo360, and FilmHouse Group.

“We’re excited to welcome TradeDepot into Endeavor’s network. The Endeavor network includes some of the world’s most exciting scale-up entrepreneurs and most experienced mentors and investors.

“TradeDepot, a Factory-to-Retail distribution platform for Consumer Goods companies, is solving an important problem by organizing and digitizing an industry that affects the lives of millions of Nigerians.”

The Managing Director & CEO of Endeavor in Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, said, “We are excited to support Onyekachi, Michael and Ruke with their mission of connecting retailers to manufacturers with mentorship and guidance as they continue to grow as leaders and scale TradeDepot.”

According to the statement, Endeavor Entrepreneur candidates go through a rigorous selection process which culminates in an International Selection Panel (ISP) where candidates are vetted by trusted mentors, drawn from Endeavor’s extensive network of over 4,000 mentors across the world.

As part of the process, TradeDepot was presented at the 15th v-ISP and was successfully selected in a unanimous decision by the panelists as part of a cohort of 13 entrepreneurs from 9 markets.

Also in the statement, the CEO, and Co-founder of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kachi, Michael, and Ruke to the Endeavor Entrepreneur network! TradeDepot is solving a critical problem in the retail sector across Africa through its B2B e-commerce platform. The company has the potential to scale regionally and globally and to join the tech powerhouses catapulting Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem into the world’s view.

“The founders have demonstrated a deep knowledge of the market; they also have great chemistry and an amazing co-founder relationship, having built several companies together over 20 years. We’re excited to support them through their scale-up journey!”

Responding on behalf of the three entrepreneurs, the CBO and Co-founder of TradeDepot, Ruke Awaritefe, said, “Since launching in 2016, TradeDepot has surpassed several milestones, raising a $3 million Series A in 2018 and a $10 million pre-Series B in 2020.

“Michael, Onyekachi, and I see joining the Endeavor Network as a great opportunity to connect with a curated group of very talented founders and mentors in various countries across the world, and look forward to leveraging these connections as we continue to execute on our mission.”

However, the statement made it known that Africa’s $1 trillion retail markets is largely informal and offline, with over 90 per cent of all sales happening in millions of small “mom and pop” stores.

TradeDepot’s mission is to consolidate this fragmented inform retail supply chain, connect the world’s top consumer goods manufacturers to micro retailers on the streets of Africa’s cities and support the informal retail sector with inventory financing to scale and grow.

Today, TradeDepot, through its ShopTopUp platform, digitally and seamlessly plugs the gap in informal retail by providing flexible and affordable loans to its retailers to buy more goods at the best prices, scale their businesses and generate more revenue.

