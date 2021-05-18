Claims must be settled quickly to retain public trust – Odukale

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Iwunze

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Express Assurance Limited, Mrs. Adebola Odukale, has charged insurers to settle all genuine claims immediately after documentation if the public must continue to embrace insurance.

Odukale stressed that claims payment is the basis of every insurance contract as it will go a long way in enshrining confidence amongst insurance buyers in the country.

Odukale stated this at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Members Evening of the Northern Area Committee (NAC) of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in Kano.

She stressed that continuous collaboration between underwriters and brokers is inevitable as this alliance will continue to ensure more awareness and penetration of insurance amongst Nigerians.

She said: “As for us in Capital Express, we have continued to use excellent service delivery in all areas of our operations in propagating the importance of insurance to our clients, this is why we have improved our digitization process to enable us serve our customers in real time and with speed.”

Chairman, Northern Area Committee (NAC) of NCRIB, Prince Adeniji Samuel Olukotun in his address appreciated Capital Express Assurance Limited for hosting their AGM and Members Evening which is an initiative of the national secretariat of NCRIB that offers an opportunity for brokers and underwriters in the insurance industry to interact, especially on issues peculiar to the hosting company and the industry in general.

