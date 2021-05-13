CITRE backs new leadership of INC to succeed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders, CITRE, has expressed the hope that the newly elected leadership of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, will succeed in the tasks of representing and protecting the interests of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Chairman of CITRE and Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, HRM King Alfred Diette-Spiff, in a statement in Yenagoa ahead of the inauguration of the new INC executives on Friday, said the inauguration will finally put to rest the leadership which had rendered the group comatose.

He expressed gratitude to the Ijaw people for the peaceful nature of the elections, noting that the outcome of the INC election are widely accepted by all and are without any form of litigations.

According to King Diette-Spiff, the Ijaw ethnic group are the pioneers of electronic voting system amongst other ethnic groups in Nigeria, thereby making a statement of possibilities for future elections in the country.

He said: “CITRE and the entire Ijaw Nation is ready to stand by the newly elected national executives of INC to succeed in the task of representing and fighting for the cause and issues affecting the ijaw people.

“We shall no longer take back seat on issues of security, restructuring and other pressing issues affecting the Ijaw Nation within the Nigerian state.”

The 8th National Executive Council of INC will be inaugurated on Friday, at the Ijaw House Complex, Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital.

Kindly Share This Story: