CIN holds 2021 Board retreat today

The Board of Directors of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria( CIN) will today hold its 2021 Board Retreat tagged “ CIN: Expanding The Frontiers” between Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd May, virtually in Lagos.

Discussions during the Retreat will centre on strategies at expanding the scope and mandate of the Institute to cater for all spectrums of professionals and officers within the Regulatory Compliance and Enforcement Departments of all Private and Public institutions in Nigeria.

External Speakers have been invited to share experiences on a range of topics including: The Role of Compliance in the Strategic Development of Nigeria, Piloting the Institute towards Legislative Charter and Road Map for Regulatory Framework for a Resilient Professional Institute in Nigeria.

Midwifed by the Association of Chief Compliance Officers of Banks in Nigeria ( ACCOBIN ), the Institute got registered in January 2015 and draws membership from all individuals who believe in the power of obedience to rules and regulations in changing society for the better.

The topic ‘’Regulatory framework for resilient professional institute in Nigeria’’ would be anchored by Alhaji Abdullahi A. Yola, Managing Partner of A.A Yola and Co. Running a Processional Institute limited by guarantee: Organisational structure and Best Practices by Linus Okeke, Partner and Leader, Forensic Integrity Services at Ernst & Young; whilst Mr Oluseye Awojobi would x-ray Governance in a Professional Institute: The Role of Directors.

The strategy retreat would also play host to robust industry experts like Olawale Odediran, President and Chairman of Governing Council at The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM); Ibrahim Bello, General Secretary, The Association of Chief Compliance Officers of Banks in Nigeria (ACCOBIN) and Nneka Gloria Nwaka, Senior Regional Compliance Officer (Africa) at Money Gram International, who would dissect the theme, “Strategies to getting Chartered in Nigeria. And The role of Compliance in the strategic development of Nigeria”

Speaking on the unique essence of the retreat theme, President, Compliance Institute, Nigeria, Pattison Boleigha said,‘‘The need to heighten is expansion drives has become more imperative, considering the dynamics of the ever changing world occasioned by the global pandemic.

Besides, the institute’s resolve to leverage on its many successes recorded over the past six years of existence, is in tandem with the consistency in the quality and standard of its operations and drive to spread the gospel of compliance across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

It is very instructive to note that the global compliance landscape is constantly evolving owing to several factors, including the dynamic nature of financial crimes, emerging money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF) threats, advancement in technology, and the ever-changing international standards, especially the FATF standards/methodology, with attendant rise in the number and complexity of legislative and regulatory frameworks, as well as progressive enforcement by authorities.

The establishment of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria, was conceived to address the capacity gaps, promote best practice standards for the compliance profession, and ultimately, contribute to deepening compliance, including effective implementation of AML/CFT preventive measures, across all services sector in Nigeria.’’

According to, Chairman, Partnership and Communications Committee, Compliance Institute, Nigeria; Abimbola Adeseyoju, Our Vision is “To be acknowledged nationally and globally as the standard setter for compliance practice within the financial industry in Nigeria”, while our Mission is to “Maintain and promote regulatory standards for the Industry by facilitating and encouraging professional development and accreditation for its members (individual and Corporate). Maintain, promote and uphold regulatory standards in the industry for a respectable Compliance profession”.

All Board members of the Institute are expected to be in attendance

