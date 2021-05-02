Chukwueze is Europa League assist king

Kindly Share This Story:

Samuel Chukwueze is now the joint-assist leader in the Europa League this season after setting up Manu Trigueros for Villarreal’s opener against Arsenal yesterday.

Chukwueze showed quick feet to move past two Arsenal defenders for Trigueros to fire home a low shot past Bernd Leno.

The assist is Chukwueze’s fifth in the Europa League this season, making him the joint-assist leader and moving past Nicolas Pepe, who has four.

The former Golden Eaglets star has been brilliant for the Yellow Submarines in recent weeks. The 21-year-old has five goal contributions in his last five games for Villarreal (three goals and two assists).

He is also among the seven nominees for La Liga player of the month for April. Chukwueze will hope to continue in this form when Villarreal travels to London next week for the second leg of their clash against the Gunners.

…Makes Europa League Team of The Week

Samuel Chukwueze has been recognized for his performance against Arsenal, with the winger making Whoscored.com’s Europa Team of the Week following the conclusion of the Europa League semifinals, first leg encounters.

The Nigeria international was involved in the build-up to Villarreal’s opening goal netted by Manuel Trigueros after five minutes when the winger cut inside, and although he was dispossessed, the ball dropped for the midfielder who fired a shot past goalkeeper Leno.

Manchester United, who thrashed Roma 6-2, contributed the most players to the Europa League team of the week, six in total, namely fullbacks Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, center-back Harry Maguire, midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, and striker Edinson Cavani.

Villarreal central defender Raul Albiol, Roma’s central midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno complete the Team of the Week, with Chukwueze occupying the right side of midfield.

Against Arsenal, Chukwueze played one shot which was on target, made two key passes, was accurate in 84 percent of his passes while making 46 touches.

The 21-year-old, who went the full ninety minutes, completed a team-high two dribbles, won one foul, and made two tackles.

