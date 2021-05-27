Children’s Day: Our greatest legacy is to give you better country ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday celebrated Children’s Day with a solemn promise to bequeath a better country for the present and future generations.

The president made the pledge when he hosted a group of Nigerian children at the Presidential Villa, Abuja as part of the activities to commemorate Children’s Day, observed on May 27.

The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake’, a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall, and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

Describing children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future, President Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid them farewell, saying: “Bye-bye, see you next year,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

