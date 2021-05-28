CHILDREN’S DAY: MWAN fetes Children, hails love, devotion to Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The president of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Edo State chapter, Dr. Adesuwa Urhoghide Edigin, on Thursday hailed children for their strength and dedication despite the many challenges of survival, insecurity, and poverty.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City during the commemoration of the World Children’s day Celebration, Edigin appreciated children in the country, particularly for their love and devotion to their books and wanting to grow to positively impact the country.

Edigin said, “May 27th is children’s day and this year’s theme is unite to reverse the impact of Covid -19 pandemic on our children. As parents and guardians, we are to unite to reverse the impact of covid-19 pandemic on our children. The day marks a celebration of children irrespective of their status, location, abilities or disabilities. Children’s day helps us appreciate that they are our most valuable gifts and the future of our societies.

“We ,the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria Edo Branch have visited and offered gifts to children in the pediatric wards of Central Hospital, Edo Specialist Hospital and Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital including the children visiting the Central Hospital’s Dental centre’s pediatric clinic and crèche in FNPH.”

