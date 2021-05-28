Children’s Day: Munira Suleiman calls for amendment, enforcement of UBEC Act

Kindly Share This Story:

Founder and President of the Green Heart Impact Foundation, GHIF, Munira Suleiman Nalaraba has called on the Nigerian National Assembly and the federal government to review and enforce the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) act.

Munira made this remark in a press statement signed by GHIF’s Senior VP on Advocacy, Communications & Programs, John Paul Akinduro, on the 2021 Children’s Day celebration with the theme “Unite to reverse the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on children”.

She said “In the face of a global pandemic, the welfare vulnerable groups which include women and children, must be prioritized. The present situation in the country occasioned by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible for parents and guardians to train their children in school”

The GHIF President said the 2004 UBEC act must be amended to make senior secondary school education compulsory and free in all states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to her “We have a lot of stories from our work on the field. There are situations where parents cannot afford to even provide daily meals and decent shelter for their children talkless of sending them to school. Stories like these are reasons we decided to take girl-hawkers off the streets, enroll them in boarding schools and empower their mothers.

“The government has bigger capacity in terms of resources but it will need to collaborate with relevant NGOs to make it effective. Funding to UBEC must be result-based not just making it another cesspool of corruption. An independent body comprises of NGOs, CSOs and the media must be set up to supervise and report this initiative”

She advised the federal government to beef up security in every school to ensure that students are able to learn in a conducive and secure environment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

