Children’s Day: COVID-19 crisis, a child rights crisis in Nigeria, others — UNICEF

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigerian Children Thursday marked this year’s National Children’s Day, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF has urged all Nigerians to see COVID-19 as a Child Rights crisis in the country and the world at large.

In a press statement to mark the day, the UNICEF’s Country Director, Peter Hawkins, noted that it has been a challenging year for the world with the COVID-19 pandemic including the Nigerian children.

While commending the efforts at all levels of Nigerian government and society to protect education, health, and protection services in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, Hawkins said as Nigerian children celebrate this year’s children’s day, there was the need to remember that the COVID-19 crisis has been a child rights crisis in Nigeria and around the world.

Hawkins noted that: “Poverty is rising, inequality is growing, and the pandemic has often disrupted the essential services that secure the health, education, and protection of children and young people.

“The longer the pandemic goes on, the more intense the impact on women and children. On this Nigerian Children’s Day, let us all agree that we cannot let one crisis compound another. The pandemic is threatening decades of progress we have made for children. Violence is perpetrated against one in four Nigerian children – and one in three Nigerian girls are sexually abused. This has only increased during the pandemic.

“Today of all days, we must commit to reinforce the protection mechanisms for all children. But we have learned from this pandemic too. One thing we have learned is that education takes place not only in schools children can and should learn both in and out of school.

“A learning continuum is critical so that all children continue to get an education irrespective of their situation, location, or the pandemic.

“Nigerian children are resilient, talented, and aspire to do great things. And it is our responsibility to give them the platform and encouragement to do just that.

“We know that protecting children and investing in women and families is not only the right thing to do – it has proven to be a sound economic choice and a cost-effective tool for national development.”

Hawkins stated that as the children celebrate the country must act in their best interests and deploy innovative solutions to fast-track learning and health services to build back better, for every Nigerian child.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

