Children’s Day: Amal Botanicals gives out 3,000 affirmation flashcards

Kindly Share This Story:

*To build confidence and positive mindset in children

To celebrate and appreciate children on Children’s Day, Amal Botanicals a leading natural skincare brand focused on children has partnered with Sane Mind, a child mental health organisation, to give out affirmation flashcards to 3,000 children between the ages of five and 15 years.

Every May 27 has been set aside in Nigeria to commemorate and celebrate Children and focus on their rights as children.

Therefore, Botanicals keyed into the celebration to ensure that children are mentally sound, filled with positive drive to achieve an ill-free society and a healthier future.

The founder of SaneMind, Ruqoyah Ogunbiyi said that the affirmation flashcards is a three-piece on the go affirmation to help boost the self-esteem and confidence of children needed to thrive.

According to her, “Our behaviours are a reflection of our thoughts as such to raise confident children we need to reinforce positive thoughts and belief through affirmations.

READ ALSO:

“Children are the future and Nigeria has almost half her population under 15. Reinforcing positivity right from childhood helps increase educational attainment, self-belief and confidence which is essential to overall quality of life.

“By helping children believe in themselves we would be unlocking innate gems needed for the socio-economic advancement of the future.”

The Baby Skincare Boss, Zuwaira Ikharo Shuaib, stressed that building confidence in children is her major aim of distributing these affirmative flashcards to children, adding that children deserve to be celebrated and nurtured properly to achieve the best.

“As a mum of triplets, watching my kids grow has been an excellent learning curve for me and knowing how positive affirmations has helped me in my life and business, I want same for every child out there to help shape their thoughts and future.

“I want to help children believe more in themselves and bring out that beautiful skill in them while being an all-round wholesome child,” Zuwaira Ikharo Shuaib said.

The affirmation flashcards will be given to children who use the skincare brand and schools in Lagos.

Amal Botanicals Baby Skincare Solutions is an indigenous brand that offers pure and non-toxic natural skincare products that are mild enough for even newborns, to help nourish and pamper their sensitive skin.

Sane Mind is a child mental health organisation that creates awareness in child mental health and provides products and services for stakeholders of children to give them a head start in life.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: